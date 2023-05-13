SEA Games: Pinoy judo bets miss podium finish

The Philippines missed out on a podium finish in judo's opening events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Saturday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Alvin Mendoza and Bryan Quillotes failed to make the cut for the finals of the men’s kime no kata event after ranking fourth in Group A with a score of 457.000 points.

Rival pairs from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Singapore will battle for the gold.

Filipinas Joemari-Heart and Jewel Ann Rafael also bombed out of the medal picture in the women’s ju no kata events after placing third in Group B with 366.500.

Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Singapore made it to the next stage.

Pinoy judokas try to bounce back from the shutout in the form events in the combat competitions that start Sunday.

Fil-Japanese Shugen Nagano and Rena Furukawa shoot for title repeats in men’s 66kg and women’s 57kg, respectively, while Darryl Meralco aims for a medal upgrade from silver last time in the men’s 55kg class.

