SEA Games: Nesthy Petecio reclaims SEA Games gold

Marcelat Sakobi Matshu and Nesthy Petecio during their women's featherweight Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo by Luis Robayo, AFP

Nesthy Petecio came up with a dominant victory over her Indonesian opponent in the women's boxing competitions to snare the gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

It was a bounce back from her bronze medal finish last year, with the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist outclassing Ratna Sari Devi in the women’s 57kg finals.

Petecio's gold medal victory was the fourth gold medal for Philippine boxing in the Cambodia SEA Games.

Ian Clark Bautista started the gold rush for the boxers with a win in the men’s featherweight final on Saturday.

Carlo Paalam and Julyfer Bascon also came up with gold medal performances on Sunday.

