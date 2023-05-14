SEA Games: Aerobic gymnastics delivers another bronze

Charmaine Dolar and Carl Joshua Tangonan secured the bronze medal in the mixed pair event Sunday at the end of the aerobic gymnastics competition of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Dolar and Tangonan scored 18.2670 to finish behind Vietnam’s Hoang Phong Le and Ngyo Thuy Vi Tran (19.2330) and Cambodia’s Has Sokhor and Mos Sreypov (18.7170), who clinched gold and silver medals, respectively.

It was the second bronze medal for the national aerobic gymnastics team as well as for Dolar, who also won a bronze in the women’s individual event last Saturday.

The national team fell short in the Group 5 event, finishing fourth with 16.589 behind gold winner Vietnam (19.611), Thailand (17.467) and Cambodia (17.000).

Overall, the national gymnastics team collected four gold, two silver and two bronze medals – a respectable feat since organizers put a limit on participation in events.

All those four golds came from the artistic gymnastics crew led by Carlos Yulo with two, and John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Miguel Besana with one each.

