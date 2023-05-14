PH cyclists making progress, says Tolentino

The national road team (from left) Jonel Carcueva, Nichol Pareja Rench Michael Bondoc, Marcelo Felipe, Mark Lexer Galedo, Jhon Mark Camingao, Mar Francis Sudario, Ronald Oranza, Avegail Rombaon, Jermyn Prado, Kate Yasmin Velasco, Mathilda Krog, Maura de los Reyes and Mhay Ann Linda. Handout photo.

The two bronze medals won by the Philippine cycling team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia are "an improvement," according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Ronald Oranza clinched both bronze medals in criterium and road race where riders from four of the six participating countries partaking of the medals—Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam won a gold each in both.

While the Philippines failed to reach the top of the podium, Tolentino -- also the head of PhilCycling -- believes the two medals show that reforms in the federation's organization are starting to bear fruit after the coaching staff and national team composition were revamped in February.

"They're little yet significant accomplishments in a cycling discipline that's never easy at all," said Tolentino.

"Hard work and focus, and more importantly, it's the motivation that the riders projected from their selection to the national team in February to the month-long training camp in April," said Reinhard Gorantes, who's joined in the road coaching staff by Virgilio Espiritu, Alfie Catalan, Marita Lucas and Gerald Valdez.

The cycling competitions ended Saturday with Vietnam's Thi That Nguyen winning the women's road race—a 100.40-km four-lap ride over a 25.10-km loop.

Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan clinched silver and Malaysia's Nur Aisyah Zubir bagged bronze with the same clocking as Nguyen.

Maura de los Reyes was the best-placed Filipina at ninth, followed by 2019 gold and silver medalist Jermyn Prado and Avegail Rombaon at 11th and 12th places, Mathilda Krog at No. 15 and Kate Yasmin Velasco at No. 17. They all had the same time as the gold medalist.

Ariana Evangelista captured silver in women's crosscountry eliminator and helped Shagne Yaoyao, RJ Flores and Jerico Rivera finish with the bronze medal in the mixed team event of mountain bike.

Indonesia topped the overall medals table with five gold medals, followed by Vietnam with two and Malaysia and Vietnam with one each. Host Cambodia had one silver and one bronze.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.