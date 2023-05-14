The Converge FiberXers. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Converge FiberXers is urging the PBA to revisit and reconsider its policies following the league's decision to reject the appointment of Pampanga governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda as the squad's representative on the Board.

Converge team owner Dennis Uy expressed his deep regret over the decision in a statement, and expressed his trust in Pineda and his ability to move the team and the league forward.

"Just as other PBA leaders past and present worked tirelessly for PBA's success, Governor Pineda will undoubtedly do the same for the league, if not more," said Uy.

"We believe that new ideas, fresh perspectives, and better and stronger competition which Gov. Pineda would definitely bring to the PBA could only attract a wider, bigger fan base for our players and the league," he added in a statement posted on the team's social media accounts.

Furthermore, Uy reiterated what Converge wants to push for regarding the situation.

"Not only do we continue to believe in every owner's prerogative to appoint his representative to the Board, we also advocate openness and less rigidity so that this prerogative can be reasonably and judiciously upheld in the face of clear, compelling reasons for why a Delta Pineda sitting in the PBA can only make PBA stronger and its fans better served," he said.

The FiberXers' team owner also added that he does not see the move as political, and asked the league to interpret its policies in a more liberal manner at the very least.

"The appointment of a public servant in the PBA Board of Governors would not necessarily make it political.

"Converge is urging that this policy be revisited or, at the very least, more liberally interpreted so as not to negate the owner's prerogative and for the betterment of the PBA and Philippine basketball."

Pineda was initially named as Converge's consultant when it entered the league, before being appointed as the team's manager.

However, his bid to become Converge's representative to the PBA Board was turned down last week, reportedly for "political" reasons.