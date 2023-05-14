Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Ever since she entered the collegiate ranks, super rookie Angel Canino has set her eyes on the UAAP women's volleyball crown.

After close to three months of grueling matches, Canino successfully brought the crown back to the De La Salle University after helping the Lady Spikers sweep the NU Lady Bulldogs in the Finals series – with both victories coming in come-from-behind fashion in five sets.

And Canino, who poured in 19 points in Game 2, did it in style as she became the only second player to win the Rookie of the Year and MVP trophy, at the same time.

During her MVP speech before the game against NU, Canino thanked her coaches and La Salle community for their unwavering support to the team.

In the end, she assured all the fans that she will work hard to end the title drought of the Lady Spikers in the women’s volleyball.

“Sa lahat po ng nandito, pangako po na hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi po nababalik yung korona sa La Salle,” she said.

It did not take her long to make that promise come true as they bucked a 0-2 start in the match for a complete reversal of the game to lift their first title in five years and 12th overall.

“Nakaka-proud lang din po sa team namin kasi finally nakuha na po namin yung goal namin. Yung ultimate goal namin is mag-champion,” she said after the win at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday.

She also downplayed her individual awards, noting that she really wanted to give La Salle a championship.

“Ayoko po isipin yung mga awards na makuha ko po kasi ang goal ko naman talaga ay maka-contribute sa team so kung ano po yung nakuha ko, kagaya ng sinabi ni coach ramil, bonus lang po yun,” Canino continued.

“Ang totoong laban po talaga ay yung championship. Masaya naman po ako na nakuha yun pero para po yung sa team, hindi para sakin.”

La Salle last lifted the championship crown in UAAP Season 80.



