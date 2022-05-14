Warriors down Grizzlies to advance in NBA playoffs

Golden State Warriors fans react as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (C) goes to the basket for a dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of the NBA Western Conference semifinal game six between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 13 May 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The Golden State Warriors pulled away late to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-96, and reach the NBA Western Conference finals on Friday.

Klay Thompson drained eight three-pointers on the way to 30 for the Warriors. Stephen Curry added six three-pointers and 29 points as Golden State completed a 4-2 victory in the best-of-seven series.

They will face either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, who play a deciding game seven in their series on Sunday.

It was nip and tuck through three quarters with Curry making two straight baskets to put the Warriors up 78-77 going into the fourth period.

Curry scored 11 points in the final quarter and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 of his 18 as the Warriors, down by two with 6:55 remaining, turned the tide.

Draymond Green chipped in 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Kevon Looney pulled down 22 rebounds for the Warriors, who had a chance to close out the series in the previous game and were blown out by 39 points.

They reached the conference finals for the first time since 2019, when the franchise reached a fifth straight NBA Finals but fell to Toronto in the championship series.

"I used to take it for granted," Green said of reaching the conference finals. "I have a much deeper appreciation for it, it's so hard."

The Grizzlies, who eliminated the Warriors in the play-in tournament last year, were without young star Ja Morant, who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in game four of the series.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies on Friday with 30 points and Desmond Bane added 25, but Memphis could not find an answer at the end.

"This obviously stings," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Such a special season with a special group, and I want them to cherish that, remember that, despite this loss."

© Agence France-Presse