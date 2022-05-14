Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – The Adamson Lady Falcons cruised to a 23-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18, victory over the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws to extend their winning streak to three in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The Lady Falcons bounced back from a 0-2 start in the season as they now hiked their record to 3-2. The Lady Tamaraws, on the other hand, suffered a fourth loss in five outings.

After a hiccup in the first set, Adamson dominated the next three sets, led by Lucille Almonte who had 17 points and Kate Santiago, who tallied 14 markers in only three sets she played.

In the fourth frame, the Lady Falcons built an early 6-1 start to set the tone of the game.

They continued their onslaught after a Rizza Cruz through-the-block hit for a 12-6 separation. Santiago further stretched their lead to nine after a soft hit, 20-11.

FEU tried to mount a late comeback with Julianne Monares hammering several strong attacks paired with some miscues from the Adamson side, 17-23.

But Toring capped the match at 25-18.

Nikka Medina scored 13 for the Lady Tams while Jean Asis had 10 markers.

