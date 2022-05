From the UAAP Facebook page

De La Salle University sailed past the University of the East, defeating the Lady Warriors in just 3 sets in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Archers had it 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 to snap a 2-game losing streak.

Alleiah Jan Malaluan led De La Salle with 14 points on 11 attacks, 1 block, and 2 service aces.

(More details to follow.)