From the UAAP Facebook page

Ateneo de Manila University defeated University of the Philippines in straight sets in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles cruised to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 victory against the Lady Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jaja Maraguinot led the Blue Eagle offense.

It was Ateneo's second straight victory.