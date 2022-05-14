Tapales ready for tune-up fight vs Estrella

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He’s the top contender for the WBA super bantamweight world title, but as he waits for his shot, Marlon 'The Nightmare' Tapales looks to stay busy.

The Filipino boxer will be facing Mexican Jose Estrella on the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano 2 card in Carson, California on Saturday night.

"Very excited po para mabalik ako sa laban, para baka laban na championship," Tapales noted.

(I'm excited to get back to the ring, and hopefully I can fight for a championship after.)

Tapales last saw action in December, demolishing highly touted Japanese contender Hiroaki Teshigawara in two rounds. The win put him in line to challenge IBF and WBA champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

With Estrella boasting a 23-18-1 record, Tapales said he needs to put on a show to keep his title dreams alive while the Mexican has nothing to lose.

"Tune up fight lang para may activity... Mga Pinoy na nanonood, suportahan niyo palagi ang Pilipino boxing lalo na po mga fighters na nandito na sa America," Tapales said.

(This is a tune-up fight so we can stay active... To all the Pinoys watching, please continue supporting Filipino boxing especially us here fighting in America.)

The former world champion, weighed in at 124 pounds while the 32-year-old Estrella came in at 126 pounds. They are scheduled to face off for 8 rounds.