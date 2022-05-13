LOOK: Standings for the Free Fire event after 7 matches on Day 1 of the Southeast Asian Games, Esports category in Hanoi, Vietnam. Screenshot from Huyền Thoại Sinh Tồn - Free Fire Esports/YouTube

SIBOL Free Fire teams found themselves in the lower half of the standings for title contention after seven matches on Day 1 at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The second team, also known as Rise Nation, ranked 7th with 45 earned total points while the first team, God Ascends, were at 9th place with 41.

They still have a chance on Saturday, May 14, to contend for podium finishes on Day 2 of action.

The Free Fire teams will play 7 maps with the same rivals: Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Each country has two teams in the tilt.

Indonesian teams are on pace to clinch gold and bronze after today's bouts.