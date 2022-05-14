SEA Games: PH wins gold in gymnastics team all-around

Photo from Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippine women’s gymnastics team added another gold for the country’s medal haul in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.

The Philippine team garnered an overall score of 184.500 to surpass the host country Vietnam which tallied 183.800.

Leading the way for the women’s team was Aleah Finnegan, who scored 49.250, followed by a 46.050 performance of Chiara Andrew.

The team also got solid support from Lucia Gabriel Gutierrez (42.400) and Ancilla Lucia Mari Manzano (32.400).

Meanwhile, Kursten Rogue Lopez had 29.500 and Ma. Cristina Loberanes scored 23.750.

Taking the bronze was the Singapore team with 182.550.

Finnegan also took the silver medal in the individual women’s all-around event with her accumulated score.

She fell short to eventual winner from Indonesia, Rifda Irfanaluthfi, who got 49.650. Settling for third place was Rachel Li Wen Yeoh of Malaysia (48.550).

It was Finnegan’s debut for the Philippines. She used to compete for the US national women’s artistic gymnastics squad.

A varsity mainstay at Louisiana State University, Finnegan, 19, won a team gold medal for the US at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, and boasts impressive credentials that make her one of the country’s athletes to watch in Vietnam aside from Carlos Yulo.