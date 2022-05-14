From the Philippine Sports Commission Facebook page

(UPDATED) Margarita "Meggie" Ochoa claimed the Philippines' 9th gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Ochoa, who also won the gold in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games, topped her competitors in the women's 48kg division of women's Brazilian jiujitsu.

Minutes after Ochoa's gold winning performance, Annie Ramirez also claimed a gold medal for the Philippines.

Ramirez ruled the women's 62kg and made it a 1-2 combo for the Philippines in women's Brazilian jiujitsu.

Their teammate Carlo Angelo Pena, meanwhile, settled for a silver.

He lost to Thailand in the men’s 62kg gold medal round.