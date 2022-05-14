SEA Games: Obiena, PH bag 8 medals in Day 1 of athletics

Photos from Philippine Sports Commission's Twitter account

MANILA – Pole vaulter EJ Obiena led the eight-medal haul of the Philippines in the opening day of the athletics competition of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Obiena on Saturday set another SEA Games pole vault record when he passed the 5.46-meter mark en route to the gold medal.

The Olympian’s gold was the lone first place of the country in the first day of competition but other athletes also made it to the podium.

Obiena was joined by Hokett delos Santos as the latter took the silver in pole vault, jumping to 5.00 meters.

The Philippines also got a silver in the women’s 200-meter dash as Kyla Richardson barely missed the gold against Singapore’s Veronica Pereira.

Pereira crossed the finish line in 23.52 seconds while Richardson took 23.56 seconds to finish.

Her twin sister, Kayla, clinched the bronze for the Philippines, clocking in 23.87 seconds.

Meanwhile, Melvin Calano registered 66.86 meters in the men’s javelin throw for the bronze while Alfrence Braza also ranked third in the men’s 1,500-meter run.

The country’s mixed 4x400 meter relay team also settled for a bronze medal. Joida Gagnao stepped on the podium for third-place finish in the women’s 5,000-meter run.

The Philippines is still fourth in the overall medal tally behind host Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, as of posting.

- with reports from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News