MANILA – The Sibol men's League of Legends: Wild Rift team will go home with no medals at the Southeast Asian Games, after losing their bid for a slot in the semifinals, Saturday.

Sibol's Wild Rift Team – bannered by the boys of Oasis Gaming (formerly LF Adoption) – will end the group stages of the Wild Rift tournament at last place and winless.

Sibol lost twice to Malaysia and Thailand, starting their bid by only drawing 5 kills against Thailand's 20.

Oasis Gaming entered the national team under the LF Adoption banner, defeating Fennel Adversity in the Sibol qualifiers.

Local gaming giant Oasis then acquired LF Adoption ahead of the SEA Games.