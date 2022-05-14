Kim Mangrobang wins Gold in the SEA Games women's triathlon in Subic, Zambales on December 1, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE PHOTO

MANILA – For third straight time, triathlete Kim Mangrobang clinched the gold medal in women's individual triathlon in the Southeast Asian Games.

On Saturday, Mangrobang successfully defended her title as the region's top female triathlete after finishing the race first in the Hanoi Games held in Sunset Bay, Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

She followed the golden performance of Fernando Casares in the men's division earlier.

𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃!🥇🇵🇭



Congratulations to Kim Mangrobang for winning @TeamPhilippines 7th gold medal in the Women’s Individual Triathlon event at #SEAGames31!



Mangrobang successfully defended her crown achieved in the 2019 Philippines SEA Games. pic.twitter.com/fbNEmfwsab — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) May 14, 2022

This was also the Philippines' seventh gold in the ongoing biennial meet.

Meanwhile, countryman Raven Faith Alcoseba took the bronze medal to flex the country's triathlete program.

In 2019, the Philippines also swept the two gold medals in the individual triathlon events held in Subic Bay.