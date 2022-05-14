MANILA – For third straight time, triathlete Kim Mangrobang clinched the gold medal in women's individual triathlon in the Southeast Asian Games.
On Saturday, Mangrobang successfully defended her title as the region's top female triathlete after finishing the race first in the Hanoi Games held in Sunset Bay, Tuan Chau, Vietnam.
She followed the golden performance of Fernando Casares in the men's division earlier.
This was also the Philippines' seventh gold in the ongoing biennial meet.
Meanwhile, countryman Raven Faith Alcoseba took the bronze medal to flex the country's triathlete program.
In 2019, the Philippines also swept the two gold medals in the individual triathlon events held in Subic Bay.