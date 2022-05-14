The Gilas Pilipinas men’s and women’s 3x3 teams fell short in their respective bids to defend the 3x3 crown in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Limitless App men's team lost to Thailand, 21-17, in the semifinal round.

They will try to secure at least a bronze medal when they face the losing team between Vietnam and Indonesia in the other semis pairing.

Their female counterparts, the Gilas women 3x3, also suffered a hard fall when they fell behind top-seed Thailand, 21-14.

The Pinays battled Indonesia for a bronze medal, but lost 16-10.