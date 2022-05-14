SEA Games: Gilas 3x3 men's team settle for bronze

The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team defeated Indonesia to salvage a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Limitless App, which represented the Philippine side, squeezed out a 14-10 victory against Indonesia on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinos were trying to defend the men's 3x3 title but fell short against Thailand in the semifinals 21-17.

The Philippine women's 3x3 team, meanwhile, will head home empty-handed after bowing to Indonesia in the bronze medal round.

The Pinays also lost to Thailand, 21-14, in the semis before sustaining another loss to Indonesia, 16-10.