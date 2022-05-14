Photo from the Philippine Sports Commission Facebook page

Agatha Wong settled for a silver medal in taijiquan on Saturday in the Southeast Asian Games wushu competitions at Cau Giay Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

It ended Wong's reign as taijiquan queen after she won the gold in the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Despite an impressive showing, Wong garnered 9.69 points behind Alisya Mellynar of Indonesia, who scored 9.71.

Malaysia's Sy Xuan got the bronze with 9.68.

Jones Inso also became a double medalist when he took the bronze in the men’s taijijian where Daniel Parantac came in 7th.

“I’m still grateful for the silver kasi two months lang ang training namin. I wasn’t expecting anything. But I did my best so that’s enough na,” said Wong, a silver medalist in the 2015 World Championships in Jakarta.

She is also promised to do her best Sunday when she tries to defend her title in the taijijian event.

“Basta okay ‘yung form ko and okay ‘yung performance ko, okay na ako dun. I still have another event,” she said.

“We still have a shot at three gold medals tomorrow,” said Wushu Federation of the Philippines president Freddie Jalasco, who is hoping his charges can live up to expectations and gain a fair share of the 12 gold medals to be disputed in the final day of the meet.

Pinoy wushu artists had an impressive medal haul of 7-2-2 three years ago in the Philippines.

Johnzenth Gajo missed the podium in the men’s daoshu (taolu) while Thornton Lou Sayan placed eighth in the men’s nanquan.