MANILA (UPDATED) – Pinoy Olympian EJ Obiena reasserted his mastery in the Southeast Asian Games as he ruled the men’s pole vault again via a record-setting performance in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Obiena on Saturday registered 5.46 meters to win the gold medal in the Hanoi Games and set a new SEA Games record, erasing his previous best (5.45 m) in the biennial meet.

The Tokyo Olympian easily passed the 5.40-meter bar in first attempt and won the gold right away.

In his second jump, Obiena crossed the 5.46-meter mark to beat the SEA Games record he set in the Philippines.

Obiena spent his last three attempts to beat the Asian record, jumping at 5.94 mark but to no avail.

His compatriot Hokett delos Santos took the silver medal for a 1-2 finish for the Philippines.

Since his gold-medal feat in 2019, Obiena has literally improved by leaps and bounds with a personal best of 5.91, achieved during the Meeting de Paris at the Stade Charlety, Paris on Aug. 28 last year.

-- with reports from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News