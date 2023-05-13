Indonesia national team. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

After bridesmaid finishes in the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Mobile Legends tournaments the last four years, Indonesia, seen as one of the heaviest and most robust contenders, will go home without a medal.

Indonesia, coming off a 6-week break after their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League ended early, was brandishing an all-star team of players from three of their biggest squads -- RRQ Hoshi, EVOS Legends, and back-to-back MPL champs Onic Esports.

But Indonesia faced an early exit in the group stages, after falling to hosts Cambodia and another title contender Myanmar.

"In the grand scheme of things, I think hindi rin na-utilize fully 'yong roster," Sibol ML:BB head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said in the press interview.

Their 2023 starters Sanz "Sanz" Gilang and Albert "Alberttt" Neilsen, notably had SEA Games experience last year, when they fell to the Philippines, which had players from Blacklist International at the time, in the gold medal match at Hanoi, Vietnam.

The 3 others, Rachmad "DreamS" Wahyudi, IESF-winning EXP-laner Rizqi "Saykots" Iskandar, and Jabran "Branz" Wiloko are from EVOS Legends.

Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando and Calvin "VYN" - who have had more experience in the international scene -- did not see action in the biennial tilt. VYN was Indonesia's main roamer last year.

"We know Kiboy is there as well as Vyn, so I can't really comment kung ano yung magandang decision [ng team] because I have no idea kung papaano sila nagte-train, paano 'yong games nila, how the results looked like in terms of their scrims, kung papaano 'yung synergy like character and game-style [nila]," the M2 World Championship winning coach said.

Sibol is currently second in its group standings in Mobile Legends, behind Malaysia, who defeated them in their group stage match Friday afternoon.

"First of all pinakalma muna namin sila kasi medyo it blew us out na natalo kami with a totally 99 percent [chance of winning]," national team assistant coach Vrendon Lin said.

"[Sabi namin] Kalimutan na lang namin ang talo. It only took one error and nag-focus coming into the [next] game."

The Philippines is expected to face Timor Leste next.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.