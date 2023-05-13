UAAP football: La Salle women oust UP for Finals berth

Angelica Teves celebrates after converting her penalty that gave La Salle a 1-0 lead over UP in their UAAP Season 85 match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion De La Salle University punched its ticket to the UAAP Season 85 women's football final after ousting University of the Philippines in a playoff for second, 1-0, on Saturday at UP Diliman Football Field.

As a result, La Salle earned their fifth consecutive finals appearance and will face Far Eastern University next Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Lady Booters are aiming for their fourth straight title, which would bring their total championships in school history to 12.

"I told them it's either win or go home," said coach Hans-Peter Smit. "UP was the only team we haven't beaten, so I told them to prove themselves. It's time to beat them. Luckily, we got that penalty, had the chances, and we took UP out of the game."

Angelica Teves converted a penalty in the 25th minute, awarded after UP defender Yoojin Kim fouled La Salle's Samantha Toledo inside the box.

Despite missing several opportunities to extend their lead, the defending champions managed to hold on. This victory comes after losing 1-0 to UP on March 11 and drawing 1-1 on April 22 earlier this season.

"I still want us to have better finishing. FEU is a strong team, and we need to prepare for them. We have a rest day tomorrow and then we'll go back to the drawing board on Monday. Let's see what happens. We have a week," said Smit.

On the other hand, UP finished in third place this season.

In attendance were members of the FIFA Women's World Cup Filipinas, namely Inna Palacios, Hali Long, Sarina Bolden, Sofia Harrison, Maya Alcantara, and Alicia Barker.