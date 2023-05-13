Team Secret pose for pictures after winning against Korean squad DRX at the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific League held in Seoul, South Korea. Courtesy: Valorant Pacific League.

MANILA - The Adobo Gang is still alive.

Team Secret on Saturday forged a must-needed victory over Korean squad DRX to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific League held in Seoul, South Korea.

"We had a very very good read of them and on what they were doing," Team Secret head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem said in a post match interview.

Team Secret started off good in Haven, until the top-seeded Pacific squad took three more rounds to trim down the deficit to 3, 7-4.

Team Secret ended the first half with a win, after forcing Kim Ki-seok "Zest" to scramble for the loose spike alone, 8-4.

DRX started off the pistol rounds strong as they stopped Jessie "Jessievash" Cuyco from getting an ace, gearing for a must needed comeback.

With the scoreline at 8-7, Team Secret went all fired up with a 5-1 run to secure the map.

Jim "Borkum" Timbreza led all players in Haven with a 224 average combat score.

It was a totally different story for Team Secret on Ascent, as they trailed 3-9 to end the half.

But the 9-3 curse seemed to ring true, after the Adobo gang detonated a 10-2 bomb against the top-seeded team, handing them their first loss of this season.

It was young cub Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera who led with a 210 ACS.

"Everyone watched their VODs and we took a read on them. It's continuing the prep and the motivation, especially this week," Warbirds said.

Team Secret will face India's Global Esports tomorrow.