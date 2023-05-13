Rogen Ladon in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. Handout photo

(UPDATED) Rogen Ladon was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's boxing competitions of the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Saturday.

Ladon, the defending champion, could not get past the clinching tactics of Thailand's Tharanat Saengphet of Thailand in the men’s flyweight final at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall G.

In the end, he lost the match, 5-0.

Ladon won gold medals in the 2019 Philippine and 2022 Vietnam Games.

Also falling short in her pursuit for a gold was Irish Magno.

The Tokyo Olympian got outpointed by her rival from Thailand, Jutamas Jitpong, in the women's lightweight finals.

Magno tried to roughen up Jitpong, but the Thai got the better of the match through effective counterpunching.

The Thai won, 5-0, as Magno settled for silver.



Risa Pasuit also settled for silver after suffering the same fate against Vietnamese Thi Linh Ha in the women’s lightweight finals.

The Filipina had to engage the taller Viet to a slugfest, but Thi used her longer reach to ward off Pasuit.

Thi won, 5-0.

Ian Clark Bautista won the only gold for Philippine boxing on Saturday.

Bautista outpunched Indonesia's Asri Udin in the men’s featherweight final to win the gold.

