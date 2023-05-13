SEAG: Gilas Women dominate Vietnam for bounce back win

Clare Castro was one of six players in double-digits for the Gilas Women against Vietnam. Ariya Kurniawan

The Philippine women’s national basketball team recovered from yesterday’s loss by dominating Vietnam, 116-58, during their Saturday afternoon matchup in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Cambodia.

The Gilas Women sputtered after a strong start against Indonesia on Friday but made sure not to repeat that mistake against Vietnam. This time, they increased a 25-25 first quarter lead to as much as 60, 104-44, midway through the fourth frame.

The win boosted the Gilas Women's chances of still finishing on the podium in the 32nd SEA Games, though their hopes of retaining the gold medal hinges on the result of Indonesia's games.

Six Filipinas scored in double digits, headed by Khate Castillo who scored 22 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting alongside three rebounds. Jack Animam put up a huge double-double of 16 points, 13 boards, and four assists, while Clare Castro delivered 15 markers and six rebounds.

Afril Bernardino was also huge with 12 points and six boards, while Janine Pontejos and Camille Clarin scored 11 each.

The Filipina dribblers still have two games in their schedule, facing Thailand on Sunday, and going up against Malaysia in their last assignment on Monday.