SEAG: Dolar wins PH's lone medal in aerobic gymnastics

Charmaine Dolar gave the Philippines its lone medal – a bronze – in aerobic gymnastics of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Saturday at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Dolar, 31, displayed grace in her routine and scored 17.300 points to finish third behind Ha Vi Tran of Vietnam and Chawisa Intakul of Thailand.

Tran dethroned Intakul, the gold winner in Vietnam last year, by scoring 18.366 points. Intakul settled for the silver with 17.7160.

It was the third bronze medal for Dolar, who scored the same feat in the 2019 Manila and 2021 Vietnam editions.

Christopher Quevedo finished fourth and last in the men’s individual with 16.700 as Vietnam’s The Gia Hien Phan claimed the gold.

Also falling short was the national team trio, who finished last among four squads with 17.578 points behind eventual champion Vietnam (19.267).

The team will compete in the mixed pair and Group 5 on Sunday.

