Kurt Barbosa during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021. Javier Soriano, AFP

Kurt Barbosa successfully defended his title by winning the men's 54kg class in taekwondo at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympian eked out a tight win against his counterpart from Thailand to pocket his third straight gold medals in the Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

He added up to the gold medal count by the Filipino jins after the trio of Aidaine Laxa, Joel Ninobla and Nicole Labayne kicked their way to gold in the women’s poomsae event.

Patrick King Perez also secured a mint for taekwondo by ruling the men’s individual poomsae event.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.