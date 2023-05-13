Tennis partners Francis Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales hurdled their rivals in the men's doubles finals to join the Philippines' gold medal haul on Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Alcantara and Gonzales dropped Indonesian duo Christopher Rungkat and Nathan Barki, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5, in the final match of the men's doubles.

Prior their title joust against the Indonesians, Alcantara and Gonzales overpowered Vietnam’s Dac Tien Nguyen and Van Phuong Nguyen in the semifinals.

The Philippines joined the tennis competitions minus some of their biggest stars.

Alex Eala and Jeson Patrombon decided to sit out the Games due to scheduling issues.

Also missing from the Philippine team is 2016 Wimbledon men’s doubles semifinalist Treat Huey, who bagged the 2021 SEA Games men’s doubles gold with Ruben Gonzales.

