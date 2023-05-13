SEA Games: Sweet-punching Bautista nabs gold in boxing

File photo

Ian Clark Bautista got his third gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games boxing competition on Saturday by beating his Indonesian counterpart at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall G.

The heavy-handed Bautista relied on his counter punching to offset a highly tactical game by Indonesia's Asri Udin in the men’s featherweight final.

In the first round, Udin was able to befuddle the Filipino with his crafty boxing style.

But Baustita caught on, unleashing heavy bombs to the head and body.

In the third round, the Indonesian was even given a standing eight count.

The Filipino won, 5-0.

It was Bautista's third gold in the SEA Games.

Earlier, Rogen Ladon fell short in his flyweight final match against Thailand's Tharanat Saengphet.

In the end, he lost the match, 5-0.

Ladon won gold medals in the 2019 Philippine and 2022 Vietnam Games.

Also fighting on Saturday are Irish Magno in the women’s lightweight finals, and Riza Pasuit in the women’s lightweight finals.

