SEA Games: Ladon settles for silver in men's boxing

Rogen Ladon in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. Handout photo

Rogen Ladon was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's boxing competitions of the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Saturday.

Ladon, the defending champion, could not get past the clinching tactics of Thailand's Tharanat Saengphet of Thailand in the men’s flyweight final at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall G.

In the end, he lost the match, 5-0.

Ladon won gold medals in the 2019 Philippine and 2022 Vietnam Games.

Also fighting on Saturday are Irish Magno in the women’s lightweight finals, two-time gold medalist Ian Clark Bautista, and Riza Pasuit in the women’s lightweight finals.

