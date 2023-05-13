SEA Games: Barbosa, 3 other Pinoy jins continue gold rush in taekwondo

Kurt Barbosa during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021. Javier Soriano, AFP

(UPDATE 2) Filipino jins are shining in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, nabbing huge victories for the Philippines in the taekwondo contests in Cambodia.

Kurt Barbosa, Arven Alcanta and Samuel Morrison won their respective final matches to win gold medals in the men's kyorugi event.

Kirste Elaine Alora also added to the gold rush, fighting her way to a thrilling finish in the women's 73kgs.

Barbosa started the gold rush for Philippine taekwondo by defeating Thailand's Ramnarong Sawekwiharee in the men's 54kg class.

It was his third career gold medal in the sport that was hosted at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Arven Alcantara added to the medal haul by ruling the 68kg class.

Taekwondo veteran Samuel Morrison also got himself a gold by dominating Indonesia's Nicholas Armanto in the men's 87kg final.

Morrison is now a four-time SEA Games gold medalist.

Alora, last year's silver medalist, engaged Vietnam's Thi Huong Nguyen in a tight match before pulling off a victory in the end.

It's Alora's third SEA Games gold medal, but her first since the 2013 edition of the event held in Myanmar.

Their efforts added up to the gold medal count by the Filipino jins after the trio of Aidaine Laxa, Joel Ninobla and Nicole Labayne kicked their way to gold in the women’s poomsae event.

Patrick King Perez also secured a mint for taekwondo by ruling the men’s individual poomsae event.

