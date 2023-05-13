Manila Chooks aims for podium finish in FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters

3x3 player Mac Tallo in action. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Manila Chooks! 3x3 squad looks to dominate in the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters on May 20-21, at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City as it ramps up its bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After two overseas tournaments, Chooks!'s head coach Chico Lanete is convinced that his squad can ace the FIBA Level 10 tournament, the top competition on the 3x3 pro circuit, which will allow the team to gain more points.

"Almost one hundred percent ang preparation namin. Napakalaking tulong iyong pagpunta namin sa Amsterdam and Mongolia kasi doon namin nakita kung ano pa iyong kulang namin at kailangan pang i-improve," said Lanete as he looked back on the team's recent stints in the FIBA 3X3 Pro League Netherlands in March and the Ulaanbaatar Super Quest last April.

"Hopefully, next week, one hundred percent ready," he adds.

The former 3x3 player also believes that his team's game plan will be their key to winning as they are set to face the likes of UB Huishan of Serbia, Latvia's Riga, Amsterdam HiPRO of the Netherlands, and Mongolia's Sansar MMC Energy.

"I expect in this upcoming tournament that our run-and-gun style of play will be on full display - we can shoot outside, can drive inside and iyong flow ng laro, takbuhan," Lanete said.

"Mixed na ang line-ups ng mga kalaban natin. Kumbaga, sa players ng Serbia, may napupunta sa Mongolia, sa Antwerp may napupunta sa China, at the same time iyong sa Riga may napupunta sa China. You can't take any team for granted. Lahat na ng teams ay nagpapalakas," he added, reiterating the importance of not underestimating any team.

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas also shares the same vision as Lanete as he hopes that the team delivers the win for the country.

"We are set to encounter formidable opponents in the upcoming Manila Masters, yet I have full confidence that the new Manila Chooks! squad is more than capable of rising to the challenge," Mascariñas said. "The landscape of 3x3 basketball has undergone significant transformations in recent years, and we have been steadfast in our commitment to continually enhance our 3x3 basketball program. This rejuvenated Manila Chooks! team, characterized by its youth and agility, has diligently prepared to confront the top foreign teams they will encounter.

"It is crucial for them to bear in mind that they are not just representing themselves but our entire nation. This realization should serve as a profound inspiration, propelling them to deliver their utmost performance on the court," added the amiable godfather of Philippine 3x3.

The tournament boasts a $40,000 (Php 2.2M) top prize for its champion, $30,000 (Php 1.6M) for the second-placer, while third place will bring home $22,000 (Php 1.2M).