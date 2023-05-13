Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses standout Eya Laure is still deciding whether she will stay in the Tigers’ lair for one more year or take her talents to the professional league.

About two weeks since ending their campaign in the UAAP Season 85, Laure has remained undecided on her future in volleyball, explaining that there are several factors she is considering before making a final decision.

According to Laure, who was the top scorer of the league for two straight UAAP seasons, she does not want to make a hasty decision about her plans, knowing that it is a big step for her.

“Pag-iisipan muna maigi kasi itong ite-take kong decision, kung ile-let go ko man yung isa ko pang playing year na natitira, syempre big step siya for me,” she said in an interview with former UST volleyball player Mela Tunay on Kumu live streaming Friday.

Laure acknowledged that it is difficult for her to think about leaving UST, her home for 12 years, and its community, who have been supportive of her career through the years.

She is also considering her UST coaches, including head coach Kungfu Reyes, and teammates.

“Sa one more year, yung UST community. Yun talaga iniisip ko, yung UST community na maiiwan ko. Hindi ko naman sila makikita ng buo pag nag-pro ako,” Laure continued.

“Of course, factor ang coaches ko, yung mga teammates ko rin. Mga rookies sila, sana may natutunan din sila sakin na gusto ko pa ipagpatuloy kung mag-one more year.”

She also revealed that Reyes and her other coaches are not forcing her to stay with the Tigresses, giving her all the time she needs to decide.

On the other hand, Laure is also well-aware that the new conference of the Premier Volleyball League is fast approaching which also puts a little pressure on her decision making.

But the outside hitter is keeping herself ready just in case she moves to the professional league soon.

“Malapit na yung season ng PVL, for me naman kasi kailangan lang paghandaan. Wag lang pabayaan yung katawan. Pero kailangan pag-isipan maigi lalo na yung iiwan ko ay UST community na hindi naman ganoon kadali iwan talaga,” she said.

In the interview, Laure also clarified that should she turn professional, it is not a guarantee that she is headed to the Chery Tiggo franchise. Laure played for the Crossovers when it was still in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga.

Her older sister EJ Laure is also playing with the Crossovers.

Laure revealed that there are at least two teams in the PVL pursuing her.

She said is taking into consideration the coaching staff and the composition of the team should she move on to the pro.

“Hindi lang coach [kundi] coaches. Syempre composition din ng team. Syempre kung saan malalabas yung Eya na nakita nung nasa UAAP ako,” she added.

Laure entered the collegiate ranks in Season 81 where she helped Sisi Rondina in towing the Tigresses back in the UAAP Finals. She also went on to win the Rookie of the Year and Best Outside Hitter awards.

In Season 82, she reunited with her older sister EJ with the Tigresses but it was cut short due to the pandemic.

When the tournament returned last year for Season 84, Laure single-handedly lifted UST for a Final Four appearance, ending the season as the top scorer of the league.

She duplicated it in the ongoing Season 85 but failed to beat the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the Final Four.

