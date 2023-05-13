Teenager Angeline Colonia bagged a silver in the women's 45kg weight class for the Philippines' first weightlifting medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Saturday.

Colonia's combined lift of 148kg was good for second place behind Myanmar's Zin May Oo, who lifted a total of 164kg to grab the gold at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Bouakham Phongsakone of Laos completed the podum with a combined lift of 122kg.

The 15-year-old Colonia lifted 68kg in the snatch, which put her behind Thailand's Khemika Kamnoedsri (72kg) and Oo (71kg).

Kamnoedsri faltered on all her lifts in the clean and jerk, while Colonia successfuly lifted 80 kg before no-lifting at 83kg. Oo, meanwhile, was successful in all her lifts, the last at 93kg to clinch the gold medal.

Still set to see action in weightlifting on Saturday are John Ceniza in the men's 61kg and Lovely Inan in the women's 49kg.

Rosalinda Faustino will compete Sunday in the women’s 55kg event, Dave Pacaldo in the men’s 67kg category and Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando in the women’s 59kg class.

Reigning SEA Games gold winner Vanessa Sarno competes on Monday in the women’s 71kg class while John Dexter Tabique will see action in the men’s 89kg category on Tuesday, along with Kristel Macrohon in the women’s +71kg event.

