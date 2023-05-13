The Gilas Pilipinas Women in action against Vietnam in the 32nd SEA Games. Ariya Kurniawan

Gilas Pilipinas Women's sniper Khate Castillo is optimistic about her squad's chances of getting their third straight Southeast Asian Games gold after their 116-58 win against Vietnam on Saturday at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"May chance pa po 'yan, lalaban para sa gold po," said Castillo, who torched Vietnam with 22 points built on seven three-point bombs.

She also said that the team made adjustments after yesterday's 89-68 loss against Indonesia that dented the Gilas Women's chances of retaining their gold medal.

"Meron pong mga adjustment na maliliit na bagay. From our loss yesterday, parang na feel po namin na hindi pa tapos yung laban, kailangan pa po naming lumaban. So binigay po namin yung buong lakas namin ngayong game kaya ganyan po yung score," Castillo adds.

Gilas Women's coach Patrick Aquino was full of praise at how his players delivered against Vietnam, as they refused to let the loss to Indonesia demoralize them.

"It feels so great. Having a hard-fought battle from yesterday, it's one of the greatest bounce-backs that I have ever coached," he said.

The women's basketball tournament in the 32nd SEA Games follows a round-robin format, with the team with the best record winning gold. After Saturday's games, Indonesia continues to lead the way with a 5-0 slate.

Malaysia follows at 4-1, with the Gilas Women at 3-1. In order to retain the gold medal, the Gilas Women must hope that Indonesia loses its remaining game against Singapore while sweeping their own assignments.

Camille Clarin said that they are looking to end their last two assignments on a high note as Gilas tries to start another win streak following today's win.

"We're just happy to bounce back from our last loss. We're just looking forward to the next game then hopefully, we can finish strong," she said.

And Clarin, who contributed 11 points, two boards, and three dimes, definitely got a morale boost after seeing her parents support her in the Phnom Penh venue.

"It's nice to always see them support, they've always supported me every SEA Games so I'm just glad to see them here again. Every SEA Games, they always pretend that they're not coming and then they come," said the 5-foot-10 guard of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

The Gilas Women also got a lift from the Filipinos who cheered for them in Cambodia.

"We're just so thankful that there are so many people supporting us. We know that there is always support for a lot of other sports but we're finally seeing that they're here for us so it warms our hearts to finally see them," said Clarin.

Aquino mirrored Clarin's sentiments at the support they have gotten in their bid to win gold again.

"(I'm) just happy with the overwhelming support from the Filipinos here in Cambodia. And the Filipinos who are watching, supporting, and praying for us, thank you and I hope you'd continue supporting our Gilas Pilipinas Women," he said.

The Gilas Women play Thailand on Sunday at 12 noon.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Khate Castillo discusses their chances of winning gold. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News