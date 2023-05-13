New WBO global super bantam king John Riel Casimero. From Casimero's Facebook page

John Riel Casimero scored a decision win over his Namibian foe during their super bantamweight clash at Okada Manila in Paranaque City on Saturday.

Casimero, a former three-division champion, outclassed Fillipus Nghitumbwa en route to a unanimous decision win.

John Riel Casimero beats Fillipus Nghitumbwa via unanimous decision to become the NEW WBO Global Jr. Featherweight champion! @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo — Champ de Lunas (@champdelunas) May 13, 2023

Judges saw it 116-110, 114-112 and 114-112 all for the new WBO Global super bantamweight champion.

It was Casimero’s first fight at home since 2019, when he beat Cesar Ramirez via 10th-round stoppage.

With the win, Casimero improved his record to 34 wins and 4 defeats.

Nghitumbwa fell to his second career defeat in 14 fights.