John Riel Casimero scored a decision win over his Namibian foe during their super bantamweight clash at Okada Manila in Paranaque City on Saturday.
Casimero, a former three-division champion, outclassed Fillipus Nghitumbwa en route to a unanimous decision win.
Judges saw it 116-110, 114-112 and 114-112 all for the new WBO Global super bantamweight champion.
It was Casimero’s first fight at home since 2019, when he beat Cesar Ramirez via 10th-round stoppage.
With the win, Casimero improved his record to 34 wins and 4 defeats.
Nghitumbwa fell to his second career defeat in 14 fights.