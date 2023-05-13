Angelo Arcangel and Rowgien Unigo during the 2023 SEA Games semifinals against Myanmar. Courtesy: Moonton Games

(UPDATED) The Philippines' bid to become three-time gold medalists in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is still alive, as national esports team Sibol banks on late-game heroics to topple Myanmar, 2-1, in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games semifinals held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

As Myanmar carried a 4,000 gold lead to take the advantage for most of Game 3, David Canon (Yu Zhong) put out a spell to petrify two Myanmar players before captain Angelo Arcangel (Kadita) went in for the triple kill in the 13th minute mark.

With Kyle Sayson taking down Kenn (Helcurt) and with RubyDD (Gloo) left to his own devices, the Philippines went for the game-winning lord and the series-winning base push.

The Philippines struggled in securing crucial objectives in Game 1, as Naomi (Natalia) bursted down Sayson (Lancelot) whenever he tried to retribute in the jungle.

After a lengthy series of base defenses by Rowgien Unigo (Franco), the Philippines' defenses crumbled after an unanswered 2-0 trade by Myanmar down the stretch. Naomi ended Game 1 with 10 kills, a death and 5 assists on his signature hero.

In Game 2, the Philippines racked up a 10,000 gold lead, and weathered late-game struggles. A crucial pickoff by Owgwen on Myanmar star JustiN was all it took for Philippines to force out the decider.

Sibol will be facing Malaysia tomorrow.

