SEA Games: Sibol ends day 1 of Wild Rift action winless

Sibol's League of Legends: Wild Rift team ended day 1 of the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam winless after falling to Thailand and Malaysia to start its campaign Friday evening.

Thailand lorded over Sibol in their first match, keeping Sibol to just 5 kills, while taking 20 of their own.

Sibol then fought hard but fell short in a must-win match against Malaysia, which banked on a team fight in the 19th minute mark to pull away for good and take further control of the map, taking down the Filipino team's Nexus a minute later.

The Philippines sits behind Thailand and Malaysia in Group B with two losses.

Sibol, which banners Oasis Gaming's WIld Rift lineup, will have to win their next matches to qualify for the semifinals.