Jack Escarpe won in the men's -73kg category in kurash on Friday for the Philippines' second gold medal in these Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.
The Philippines' two gold medals so far have come from native combat sports, with the first courtesy of Francine Padios in the Indonesia martial art of pencak silat.
Kurash originates from Central Asia.
The national kurash team has had a productive Games this week, having won three silver and three bronze medals on top of Escarpe's gold.
