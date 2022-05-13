The national kurash team has had a productive Games this week, having won three silver and three bronze medals on top of Escarpe's gold. EPA-EFE

Jack Escarpe won in the men's -73kg category in kurash on Friday for the Philippines' second gold medal in these Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Philippines' two gold medals so far have come from native combat sports, with the first courtesy of Francine Padios in the Indonesia martial art of pencak silat.

Kurash originates from Central Asia.

2ND GOLD MEDAL OF PH !! Congratulations Jack Escarpe and the Kurash team! Delivering goods for the PH 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze 🇵🇭💪🏼 #LabanPilipinas #SEAGames31 #SEAGames2021 https://t.co/59hjLk0pZ3 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 13, 2022

(More details to follow.)