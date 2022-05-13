SEA Games gold continues to elude Pinoy rowers

Joanie Delgaco, Amelyn Pagulayan, Josephine Qua and Kristine Paraon won bronze in the women's quadruple sculls event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Rowing Association.

Filipino rowers are still on the hunt for their first gold medal of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This, as teams in the men's lightweight coxless and the men's and women's lightweight quadruple sculls events settled for bronze medals on Friday in Hai Phong.

Competing at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Center, the quartet of Edgar Ilas, Roque Abala Jr., Zuriel Sumintac, and Joachim De Jesus clocked seven minutes and 0.117 seconds to finish third behind gold medal winner Indonesia and Vietnam.

Indonesia clocked six minutes and 47.729 seconds, while Vietnam was close behind in six minutes and 52.879 seconds.

The team of Joanie Delgaco, Kharl Julianne Sha, Feiza Jane Lenton, and Alyssa Hannah Go clocked seven minutes and 30.148 seconds in the women's lightweight quadruple sculls that Vietnam topped in seven minutes and 11.326 seconds. Indonesia won the silver in seven minutes and 18.338 seconds.

Athens Tolentino, Van Maxilom, CJ Jasmin, and Emmanuel Obaña also finished third in the men's lightweight quadruple sculls event with a clocking of six minutes and 46.841 seconds, behind runner-up Vietnam that clocked six minutes and 34.444 seconds.

Indonesia claimed its second gold for the day, ruling the event in six minutes and 28.399 seconds.

The Philippines has so far won one silver and four bronze medals, counting the runner-up finish of Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez and CJ Jasmin in the men's lightweight double sculls and the third-place finish of Delgaco, Pagulayan, Paraon, and Josephine Qua in the women's quadruple sculls event last Wednesday.

The pair of Amelyn Pagulayan and Kristine Paraon also competed Friday but finished fourth in the women's pair event, with Vietnam prevailing, followed by Indonesia and Myanmar.