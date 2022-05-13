(UPDATE) Indonesia sent the Philippine Azkals out of semifinal contention with a convincing 4-0 victory at the Southeast Asian Games 2022 in Vietnam, Friday afternoon.

The young Azkals already lost to Myanmar, 2-3, last May 10.

After a goal that ended up to be an offside in the 14th minute, Muhammad Ridwan found the back of the net four minutes later.

Indonesia went ahead and doubled their lead right before stoppage time, as a player headed off a free-kick.

The Philippine squad failed to capitalize on a 56 percent possession rate in the first half, and was only able to attempt 4 shots to Indonesia's 8.

Indonesia then scored in the 73rd minute, and in the 83rd minute to seal the deal.

Goals by Egy Maulana (73') and Marselino Ferdinan (83') in the second half doubled their lead further.

The Philippines had the chance to enter the scoreboard during the 56th minute mark but Jovin Bedic shot went a bit too strong and bounced from the crossbar.

With the results, Azkals U23 crashed to 4th place in Group A with two losses, one win and one draw.

Indonesia is now on top of Group A with 6 points and a +4 goal difference.