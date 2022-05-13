Ray Parks honored to represent PH in B.League playoffs

Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins is the lone Filipino to see action in the 2021-22 B.League playoffs. (c) B.LEAGUE

The lone Filipino to make it to the B.League postseason, Ray Parks Jr. said he is honored to represent not just the city of Nagoya but also the entire Philippines when he sees action with the Diamond Dolphins.

The Diamond Dolphins qualified for the B.League playoffs after finishing third in the Western Conference. They will play Kawasaki, the second-seed in the East, in a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting on Saturday.

"I'm definitely excited to be part of it. It's my first year, it's gonna be very exciting. I'm looking forward to it," said Parks, who averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for Nagoya in the regular season.

He appeared in 44 games, making 31 starts and averaging 22.4 minutes per contest.

Parks is the lone Filipino import in the B.League whose team advanced to the playoffs, as other Pinoys saw their seasons end early.

"To be the only Filipino that made it to the [playoffs, it's an honor and a privilege]," said Parks. "I'm also not just representing Nagoya, but also the whole Philippines, in that aspect."

"Having the whole country, they got my back, it's an honor and a privilege. I just wanna make them proud, go out there and give it our best," he said.

Nagoya and Kawasaki split their regular season encounters: the Diamond Dolphins won 89-84 in their first meeting, but the Brave Thunders rebounded with a 103-95 triumph in their next game.

The Diamond Dolphins are making their first playoff appearance in three seasons. The winner of their series will advance to play the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between the Chiba Jets and the Utsunomiya Brex.

"This is where you make your name, this is where you make your stamp," said Parks. "We wanna be the best that we can, not only for ourselves but to represent the city of Nagoya."

"I promise to give you a show and give it our best," he added.