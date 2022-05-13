Pinoy triathletes eye SEA Games sweep

Kim Mangrobang will try to retain her gold medal in SEA Games triathlon. File photo.



Andrew Kim Remolino and women's defending champion Kim Mangrobang will seek glory on Saturday in the triathlon race of the 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

Remolino, 22, Cebu's top triathlete, is out to improve on his silver medal finish in the Philippine SEA Games three years ago at the Subic Bay Freeport, where compatriot John Leerams "Rambo" Chicano reigned supreme.

Giving him a hand in the men's 1.5K swim, 40K bike, and 10K run event is Fil-Spanish Fernando Tan Caseres, 26.

"Our goal is to help each other and the priority is to retain the gold and silver medal. It doesn't matter if I settle for silver again as long as the Philippines keeps the gold," said the six-year national team mainstay, who clocked 1:55:03 to Chicano's 1:53:26 in the last biennial meet.

"There are a lot of newcomers here, so hopefully we can still make it. But we'll do our best, of course," he added.

Mangrobang, who triumphed the last time out in two hours and two minutes, will be joined by Raven Faith Alcoseba in the women's race.

Triathlon coach George Vilog expressed confidence his wards will be up to the task, saying: "It's going to be the same finish – 1 and 2 or gold and silver. Our triathletes and duathletes are in good condition so I believe we can still retain the title."

Chicano will race this time in the duathlon event on Sunday in the company of Raymund Torio in the men's category, while Mangrobang will do double duty for the country, competing in the women's class along with Alex Ganzon.

Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco also expressed confidence his wards can win a minimum of two gold medals and a maximum of four, saying: "Kaya natin 'yan."

The race starts at 6 a.m. (Hanoi time), with the venue a three-hour drive from the Vietnamese capital.

