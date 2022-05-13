No Barefield as PBA releases final list of draftees

The PBA draft aspirants during the Draft Combine on Wednesday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American standout Sedrick Barefield was not included in the final list of draft applicants, with PBA ball clubs set to choose among 66 hopefuls in Sunday's Rookie Draft.

The PBA on Friday released a list of approved applicants, with potential lottery picks Barefield and Justine Baltazar of De La Salle University both absent.

Baltazar withdrew his application on Thursday, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial revealing that he is set to play for a B.League club. Barefield reportedly failed to provide the league with a physical copy of his passport.

With both Barefield and Baltazar out of the running, Fil-Am forward Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser emerges as the likely top overall pick.

Also making a case for himself is Arellano University big man Justin Arana, while the likes of Shaun Ildefonso, JM Calma and Encho Serrano shone during the PBA Draft Combine this week.

Blackwater will be making the first pick, followed by TerraFirma Dyip. Converge will make the third and fourth picks, followed by Rain or Shine and NorthPort.

NLEX will pick seventh, followed by Ginebra, Blackwater, Rain or Shine, Blackwater, and Magnolia.

Below is the final list of draft applicants as released by the PBA: