NBA: Mavs force Game 7 against Suns

Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Glenn James, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Phoenix Suns, the top seeds in NBA's Western Conference after amassing the best regular-season record in the league, will head home on Sunday needing a game-seven victory after falling 113-86 to the Mavericks in Dallas.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out eight assists for the Mavericks, who seized control in the second quarter, closing the first half on a 19-6 scoring run to take a 60-45 lead.

The Suns, who coughed up 22 turnovers leading to 29 Dallas points, didn't get the deficit to single digits in the second half and trailed by as many as 27.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points while scoring star Devin Booker finished with 19 and veteran point guard Chris Paul was held to 13 on four-of-seven shooting.

Doncic, meanwhile, shone on all fronts, adding four steals while surrendering just one turnover to help the Mavs shake off a blowout defeat in game five.

"Everybody was locked in, the energy was amazing," Doncic said, adding that taking care of the ball and attacking the paint were the keys to victory.

Reggie Bullock added 19 points and Jalen Brunson scored 18 for Dallas, who still face a tall order having not won a game in Phoenix since 2019.

