MMA: Pacio to defend title vs Brooks on June 3



ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is set to defend his title against Jarred Brooks this coming June.

ONE Championship announced that the Team Lakay stalwart will be squaring off with the outspoken American grappler at the main event of ONE 158 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 3.

Pacio is on a four-fight win streak, with his latest victory being a first-round technical knockout in over No. 5-ranked Yosuke Saruta of Japan last September.

Meanwhile, the veteran Brooks joined ONE Championship in October 2021, and has since won three straight fights in the promotion. His most recent win was against former top-ranked strawweight Bokang Masunyane last April.

“Philippines, we have the strawweight belt here in our beloved country. Soon, we’ll need to defend it against Jarred Brooks of the United States. I need your support and love to keep what is ours. This is Joshua Pacio, your champion, laban natin itong lahat (This is our fight),” Pacio said in a statement.

“Challenging for the world title in the best organization in the world is a dream come true. I’ve been thinking, sleeping and breathing the fight game for my entire life. And to win the belt would mean more than life itself. While I do think Joshua has some really great capabilities, I don’t think he has the same heart as me. He doesn’t have the same will and determination to win that I have. I will be the next ONE strawweight world champion, and my prediction is that I'm going to submit Pacio in the first or second round,” said Brooks.