A tightly contested "Battle of Katipunan" will be decided on Friday at Mall of Asia Arena, as the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball title series is headed to a deciding third game.

Can the Ateneo Blue Eagles extend their reign as kings of varsity hoops? Or will the UP Fighting Maroons usher in a new era with their first championship in 36 years?

Game time is at 6 p.m.