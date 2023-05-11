UAAP football: Ateneo sets up Finals clash vs. FEU

The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after Galen Fernandez scored against UST in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Kofi Agyei and Galen Fernandez scored to push top-seed Ateneo de Manila University past fourth-ranked University of Santo Tomas, 2-0, securing the Blue Eagles' place in the final of the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Agyei drew first blood for the Blue Eagles in the 45+1 minute with a header off a set-piece. Fernandez then struck from close range in the 54th minute to seal the Katipunan school's second consecutive trip to the big dance.

Ateneo got payback against UST, after the Tigers defeated them 2-0 on February 26, and 1-0 on April 23.

"We're very happy," said coach JP Merida. "Especially this game, it's such a tough challenge sa amin coming into this game. The good thing what happened awhile ago was we started strong. "

"That's the reason we scored even in the last minute of the first half. We're very happy. I'm so proud of my players. This is the game that we scored two goals and kept a clean sheet. It's unbelievable."

Ateneo will face Far Eastern University next Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Rizal Memorial, with the Blue Eagles targeting its ninth gold medal in the competition.

It will be a rematch of the Season 79 finale that saw Jarvey Gayoso score the lone goal that won the championship for the Blue Eagles.

The Katipunan school enjoyed identical 1-0 wins over FEU last March 16 and April 13.

"There's no room for complacency against FEU," said Merida. "It's a tough game against FEU. They're very strong especially with their attacking players so I think we need to work on our defending."

The Blue Eagles' victory also sealed third place for their archrival De La Salle University, which lost 2-0 earlier today at the hands of FEU. UST ended the tournament in fourth place.