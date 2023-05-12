SEAG: Wong extends dominance in wushu as PH adds 4 golds

Agatha Wong in action in women's taijijian in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. POC/PSC Media.

Agatha Wong put on a masterclass in taijijian to add a fifth Southeast Asian Games gold medal to her collection, Friday afternoon at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh.

Wong, balancing her studies and training, came up with a dazzling performance in the women’s combined taijiquan and taijijian events and won with 19.263 points for her fifth SEA Games gold medal. She posted 9.580 in taijiquan and 9.683 in taijijian.

"I didn’t expect to win because I’m also a med student. I’m in my first year of medicine," said Wong, who returned to school after graduating with a Diplomatic Affairs degree from the College of St. Benilde in 2018.

Wong's gold medal was the first of four in the day for Team Philippines, as Nicole Labayne, Aidaine Laxa, and Joce Lyn Ninobla later secured the gold in the women's poomsae event of taekwondo. Patrick King Perez made it a double-gold when he ruled the men's individual event.

And the men's 4x400m relay team of Frederick Ramirez, Joyme Sequita, Michael del Prado, and Umajesty Williams pulled off a stunning win when they held off Thailand in a photo finish. Williams crossed the finish line in 3:07.22, a tenth of a second ahead of Thailand's Thawatchai Khongjeam.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Philippines now has 31 gold medals to go with 55 silvers and 71 bronzes. However, they are still in sixth place in the medal table.

Vietnam looks headed for a repeat as they have collected 67 golds, 66 silvers, and 77 bronzes. Thailand follows in second place with 58-42-64, and host nation Cambodia has a 57-46-61 haul.

Indonesia (49-40-60) and Singapore (31-55-71) are keeping the Philippines at bay.

With four days left in the 32nd SEA Games, Team Philippines looks to mount a final charge to try and match their output of 52 gold medals in Hanoi last year.

Expected to deliver is the Philippine boxing team, as nine of their members are fighting for the gold on Saturday and Sunday.

Action in arnis, which is being held in the games for only the second time, gets going Saturday, with Pinoy bets favored to stamp their mark.

Pinoy fighters are also expected to contend for the majority of the 17 gold medals to be contested in kickboxing, which also starts Saturday.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's basketball teams will try to gain bounce-back wins on Saturday, after shock losses. Gilas Pilipinas suffered a 79-68 upset against Cambodia on Thursday, while the Gilas WOmen absorbed a costly 89-68 defeat to Indonesia on Friday afternoon.

The Gilas Women will be back in action less than 24 hours later against Vietnam, while the men's team will play Singapore in a bid to secure a place in the semis.